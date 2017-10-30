FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Oct 30
October 30, 2017 / 11:31 AM / Updated 17 hours ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Oct 30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

Canada Jetlines Ltd will begin operations with four planes next year instead of six as originally planned and has scaled back plans to start flying out of two airports in Southern Ontario. tgam.ca/2xxRg9L

Hunter Harrison, owner of CSX Corp, says there's no truth to market speculation that his ill health is behind the arrival of a new operating chief and the departure of three executives. tgam.ca/2xymbTH

One of Vancouver's tech entrepreneurs, Jeff Booth, abruptly resigned from BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc, the e-commerce company he co-founded 18 years ago and hoped would become the Amazon of heavy-duty home-improvement supplies. tgam.ca/2xyNP2C (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

