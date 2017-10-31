PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Oct 31

Oct 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Melbourne-based John Holland Group Pty Ltd has won tenders over the past year to participate in A$23 billion ($17.6 billion) worth of work on large public infrastructure projects, and expects to hire 100 people monthly over the next 15 months. tgam.ca/2xFxIRf

Canada's brand-name pharmaceutical companies are pushing back against a plan to overhaul the country's drug-pricing regulator, saying they are keen to forge a compromise that would reduce prices, but not to a degree that could be "crippling" for the industry. tgam.ca/2xDl19b

Cenovus Energy Inc picked former TransCanada Corp chief operating officer Alex Pourbaix to be its new president and chief executive officer, prioritizing expertise in dealing with external challenges over knowing the nuts and bolts of the business. bit.ly/2xDJOdA

Beverage company Constellation Brands Inc is buying up to 20 percent of Canopy Growth Corp in a deal that lends legitimacy to Canada's fast-growing marijuana industry while potentially throwing open the door to additional investments in the sector by big international companies. bit.ly/2z0dEN9 ($1 = 1.3055 Australian dollars)