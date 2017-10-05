FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 5, 2017 / 10:25 AM / 12 days ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Oct 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Quebec's political parties formed a common front on Tuesday to demand companies such as Netflix Inc pay provincial sales tax. Members of the legislature voted unanimously for a motion to "ensure the Quebec sales tax TVQ is imposed on all foreign companies that offer products and services online, notably in the cultural sector, as soon as possible." tgam.ca/2xTyu0a

** Canadian Business Growth Fund, a private equity fund backed by Canada's largest financial institutions, is expected to land veteran financier George Rossolatos as its first chief executive officer. tgam.ca/2xUOgaV

** Google's Sidewalk Labs has been selected as the top candidate to turn part of Toronto's waterfront into a smart neighbourhood designed to integrate new technology and advance sustainable architecture and urban design. tgam.ca/2xUBMQM

NATIONAL POST

** Despite recent project cancellations, BC Hydro still expects three LNG projects — and possibly a fourth, which is undergoing a feasibility study — will need power from its controversial and expensive Site C hydroelectric dam. bit.ly/2xToKD9

** Bombardier Inc will likely face additional massive duties when the United States government issues a preliminary decision on Boeing Co's dumping allegations on Thursday. bit.ly/2xUNomI

** Alphabet Inc's Google on Wednesday unveiled Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL for its fall lineup. The pair of devices announced during a keynote in Mountain View, California, are the successors to the company's smartphone debut last year. bit.ly/2xUEoy5 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

