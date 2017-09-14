FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Sept 14
September 14, 2017

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Sept 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canada is pushing for major changes to a NAFTA provision that governs the adjudication of lawsuits filed by North American businesses against governments for damages to their investments – and the United States has yet to reject the idea. (tgam.ca/2vVX2kZ)

** Air Canada said in a news release that the Air Canada Pilots Association, which represents 3,600 pilots, agreed to amendments to the current 10-year labor deal that will allow the company to improve flexibility and lower costs. (tgam.ca/2vVpenY)

** The ratio of Toronto house listings compared with monthly sales has moved back into longterm balance, limiting the potential for significant further price corrections in the region, a new analysis concludes. (tgam.ca/2vUTTBN)

NATIONAL POST

** Transat AT Inc is calling on the government to remove a joint venture provision from proposed legislation amending the Transportation Act, saying it is unnecessary and detrimental to competition among airlines in a market dominated by one carrier. (bit.ly/2vUXakz)

** Canadian oil production could edge closer to the five million barrel-per-day milestone in 2018, with supplies expected to grow the second fastest among major producers in coming years, a new report says. (bit.ly/2vVMj9Y)

** According to a Statistics Canada release based on census data, the Canadian median household income increased from the inflation-adjusted equivalent of C$63,457 in 2005 to C$70,336 in 2015. (bit.ly/2vVX8sX) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

