PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Sept 28

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau says the federal government's proposed new tax rules will target billions in "dead money" currently parked in small businesses, encouraging owners to pump those savings into the economy. tgam.ca/2hybJbG

** Netflix Inc will spend a minimum of C$500 million ($400 million) over five years on the production and distribution of Canadian movies and TV shows as part of a landmark agreement that will be at the centre of Ottawa's new cultural policy, federal sources say. tgam.ca/2yK3kpo

** Stelco Holdings Inc plans to raise C$150 million in an initial public offering, money that the Hamilton-based company will plow into production of high quality steel for auto makers and construction projects. tgam.ca/2yKBNEy

NATIONAL POST

** There are 155,000 non-productive oil and gas wells sitting idle in Alberta that pose a potential C$8.6 billion liability to the energy industry and taxpayers, according to a new C.D. Howe Institute report. bit.ly/2yJ8H8k

** Most of Airbnb Inc revenue comes from people renting entire homes that they don't live in, according to a study by real estate company CBRE, and commissioned by Ottawa-based Hotel Association of Canada. bit.ly/2yIONKO

** Vancouver tech incubator Istuary Innovation Group is facing lawsuits from investors alleging fraudulent activity and "unjust enrichment." bit.ly/2yKjRKm