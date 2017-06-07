FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 7
June 7, 2017 / 4:39 AM / 2 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 7

2 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Uber Technologies Inc has fired 20 employees over harassment, discrimination and inappropriate behavior, as the ride-hailing company tries to contain the fallout from a series of toxic revelations about its workplace. nyti.ms/2rzmGMq

- Fresh woes for Wells Fargo & Co and a victory for two of its whistle-blowers occurred late Tuesday when the Justice Department filed a friend-of-the-court brief in a lawsuit brought against the bank by two former employees, who were fired after they tried to report misdeeds they had observed to their supervisors. nyti.ms/2rzPGUv

- Pinterest, the digital scrapbook company, has raised $150 million in a funding that raises its valuation to $12.3 billion. The funding makes Pinterest, which is based in San Francisco, one of the few privately held start-ups valued at more than $10 billion to raise money this year. nyti.ms/2rzCy1P

- Anthem Inc, one of the nation's largest insurers, said it would stop offering policies in the Ohio marketplace next year. nyti.ms/2rzpHwq

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

