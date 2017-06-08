PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 8

June 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Uber Technologies Inc has fired a senior executive who obtained the medical records of a woman who was raped by an Uber driver in India, the latest example of misconduct unearthed at the ride-hailing giant. nyti.ms/2rDD0fv

- Authorities in Frankfurt and Brussels declared that Banco Popular was essentially a lost cause and sold it to Banco Santander SA, Spain's largest bank. The swift action by European Central Bank and European Union officials defied critics who said a system for winding down sick banks, put into place at the end of 2014, was too unwieldy to deal with a fast-moving crisis. nyti.ms/2rDxmJW

- The New York Times Co said on Wednesday that it had promoted Meredith Kopit Levien, who had been its chief revenue officer since 2015, to executive vice president and chief operating officer, as part of a restructuring of The Times's digital departments. nyti.ms/2rDMqaJ