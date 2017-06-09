FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 9
June 9, 2017 / 5:35 AM / 2 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 9

2 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd signaled on Thursday that for all the global worries about China's rising debt and bloated state industries, its economy still enjoys a strong pillar of support from online shoppers. nyti.ms/2rHs4gP

- Japan's SoftBank Group Corp agreed to acquire Boston Dynamics, a manufacturer of animal-like robots, from Google's parent company, Alphabet Inc for an undisclosed sum. nyti.ms/2rHnajG

- JPMorgan Chase & Co's chief operating officer Matt Zames resigned from the bank, according to an internal memo on Thursday. nyti.ms/2rHt2cM

- Verizon Communications Inc plans to lay off 2,100 people once it completes its acquisition of Yahoo Inc's internet business on Tuesday. nyti.ms/2rHK6zv

- Members of the family that founded Department store operator Nordstrom Inc in Seattle a century ago said they were exploring ways to shift the company into private ownership. nyti.ms/2rHsAeK (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

