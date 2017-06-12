FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 12
June 12, 2017 / 4:33 AM / 2 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 12

2 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Michael Ortiz, a former shift manager for Amazon.com Inc in several warehouses in the San Francisco Bay Area, accused Amazon of failing to pay him overtime wages in a lawsuit. nyti.ms/2rlsrdC

- Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc board moved on Sunday to shake up the company's leadership, ahead of the release this week of an investigation's findings on its troubled culture. Uber directors were weighing a three-month leave of absence for chief executive Travis Kalanick, according to people with knowledge of the plans. nyti.ms/2rlsCWk

- Attorney General Jeff Sessions will testify Tuesday before the same Senate committee that heard from former FBI Director James Comey last week, keeping national attention on a Russia investigation that White House officials have been trying to push to the background. on.wsj.com/2rlzBy8

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

