2 months ago
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 15
Featured
June 15, 2017 / 4:55 AM / 2 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 15

2 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Even as Wells Fargo & Co was reeling from a major scandal in its consumer bank last year, officials in the company's mortgage business were putting through unauthorized changes to home loans held by customers in bankruptcy, a new class action and other lawsuits contend. nyti.ms/2s3dpfS

- Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's Fox News dropped its "fair and balanced" slogan on Wednesday. The slogan was dropped in part because of its close association with Roger Ailes, a network founder, former chairman and the originator of the phrase, who was fired in August in a sexual harassment scandal. nyti.ms/2s3EUGs

- Robert Mueller III, the special counsel examining Russia's meddling in the 2016 election, has requested interviews with three high-ranking current or former intelligence officials, the latest indication that he will investigate whether President Trump obstructed justice, a person briefed on the investigation said on Wednesday. nyti.ms/2s3z7jO (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

