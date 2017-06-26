FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 26
June 26, 2017 / 4:36 AM / 2 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 26

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Takata Corp, the Japanese auto parts maker crippled by vast airbag recalls, filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States and said it would sell its surviving operations to a Chinese-owned American rival, Key Safety Systems. nyti.ms/2scdtaf

- Third Point, run by Daniel Loeb, has called on the Swiss food giant Nestlé SA to sell its stake in L'Oréal and move more quickly to adapt to changing consumer tastes. nyti.ms/2sc1MQO

- The European Commission approved plans by the Italian government to provide 4.8 billion euros ($5.37 billion) in cash and 12 billion euros in guarantees to protect depositors of the troubled lenders, Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca. nyti.ms/2scjZgT

$1 = 0.8934 euros Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

