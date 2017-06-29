FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 29
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
top news
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
PAKISTAN
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
Editor's Picks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 29, 2017 / 4:51 AM / a month ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 29

2 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Sycamore Partners, a private equity firm that specializes in retailers and already owns the likes of Talbots, the Limited and Hot Topic, said it would acquire Staples Inc for $6.9 billion, citing its "iconic brand." nyti.ms/2soW5ip

- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said it plans to open a factory in South Carolina, as President Trump has tried in recent months to entice manufacturers into creating more industrial jobs in the United States. nyti.ms/2soXsOd

- ABC reached a settlement with a South Dakota meat producer that accused the network of defamation following its news reports about so-called pink slime in 2012. nyti.ms/2soKkbF

- Meal delivery service Blue Apron Holdings Inc reduced the expected price of its initial public offering to about $10 per share on Wednesday afternoon. That was well below a price range of $15 to $17 the company disclosed just last week, a few days after Amazon.com Inc unveiled a deal to buy Whole Foods Market Inc. nyti.ms/2soJrQH

- All of the largest U.S. banks passed the latest stress test on Wednesday, the first time all aced the exam since the Federal Reserve began administering the exercise seven years ago. nyti.ms/2soysGE

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.