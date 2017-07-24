PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 24

July 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Chinese regulators have become increasingly concerned that some of the biggest Chinese conglomerates have borrowed so much that they could pose risks to the financial system. Banking officials are ramping up scrutiny of companies' balance sheets. nyti.ms/2tSzoDX

- BMW AG, responding to claims that it formed a cartel with Daimler AG and Volkswagen AG to hold down the prices of crucial technology, denied that the German carmakers had agreed among themselves to install emissions equipment that was inadequate to do the job. nyti.ms/2vPFvue

- Time Warner Inc CEO Jeffrey Bewkes is expected to resign if regulators approve AT&T Inc's $85.4 billion bid and the Time Warner name is likely to be eliminated, as AT&T subsume the company's assets, including HBO, Turner cable network brands and Warner Bros film and television studios. nyti.ms/2tsVQUN

- The White House indicated that President Donald Trump would accept new legislation curtailing his authority to lift sanctions on Russia on his own, after a broad revolt by lawmakers of both parties about his approach to Moscow. nyti.ms/2gVSxUg