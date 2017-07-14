FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 14
July 14, 2017 / 4:10 AM / a month ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 14

2 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Uber said it had formed a partnership with Yandex NV . The companies will combine their ride-hailing businesses in Russia and other Eastern European countries under a new company valued at $3.4 billion. nyti.ms/2ufFvGL

- An investment group led by Edwin Eisendrath and the Chicago Federation of Labor announced that it had acquired The Chicago Sun-Times. nyti.ms/2uXBPqF

- Saudi Arabia wants to list 5 percent of Aramco, at a valuation of around $2 trillion, a listing that has set stock exchanges around the world competing against one another. nyti.ms/2tRUAMg

- Toshiba Corp said that it had resumed talks with other bidders as the company had not reached a final agreement with the buyers it selected last month for the NAND business. nyti.ms/2ukT33s

- Vanguard said that its chief executive, F. William McNabb III, would step down. McNabb will be succeeded by Tim Buckley, its chief investment officer. nyti.ms/2ukODtg

Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru

