6 days ago
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 31
July 31, 2017 / 4:21 AM / 6 days ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 31

2 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Apple Inc said in a letter it had removed apps from China store that helped internet users evade censorship. Software made by foreign companies to help Chinese users avoid the country's system of internet filters had vanished from Apple's app store in the mainland. nyti.ms/2v9Tezx

- Interviews for control over Uber Technologies Inc with more than a dozen people close to the process, indicate that board members' relationships have been damaged by leaks, shifting wildly as alliances are forged and then broken. nyti.ms/2v9R1Uz

- The owners of DC United, Washington's major league soccer team, are quietly weighing a sale of the franchise. The potential sale arose from efforts by DC United's majority owners to sell a 35 percent stake once held by the investor Will Chang who sold that stake to the team last fall. nyti.ms/2v9GXec

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

