4 days ago
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - August 1
August 1, 2017 / 4:09 AM / 4 days ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - August 1

2 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Time Warner -owned HBO confirmed that the network had been the target of a cyberattack, as an anonymous hacker boasted about leaking full episodes of upcoming shows along with written material from next week's episode of "Game of Thrones". nyti.ms/2vcbMza

- HSBC Holdings Plc said on Monday it would buy back as much as an additional $2 billion in shares as it reported better-than-expected earnings in the second quarter. The London-based bank announced $5.5 billion in share repurchases since the second half of last year as its prospects improved. nyti.ms/2vdlSQh

- Discovery Communications Inc unveiled its blueprint for a digital future, a $11.9 billion deal for Scripps Networks Interactive Inc to build a new force in cable television focused on nonscripted programs. nyti.ms/2vdadAV

- Two South Carolina utilities said they would abandon two unfinished nuclear reactors in the state, putting an end to a project that was once expected to showcase advanced nuclear technology but has since been plagued by delays and cost overruns. nyti.ms/2vcKyIu (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

