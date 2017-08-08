FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 8, 2017 / 4:31 AM / 6 days ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 8

2 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco is investigating Wells Fargo & Co for not refunding car buyers who bought special insurance and repaid their loans early. nyti.ms/2vgw7AT

- Alphabet Inc's Google on Monday fired a software engineer who wrote an internal memo that questioned the company's diversity efforts. The employee, who confirmed his firing, argued in the memo that the gender gap among high-tech employees was due in part to biological differences. nyti.ms/2vgJMIh

- Programmers are still embarking on new initial coin offerings at a torrid pace even after the Securities and Exchange Commission issued its first warning late last month for entrepreneurs who have been raising money by creating and selling their own virtual currencies. nyti.ms/2vgJPnr

- Cable network FX has struck a deal with Comcast Corp to offer a commercial-free experience for its currently airing shows, and some older ones, through a service, called FX+, that will start in September. nyti.ms/2vgY6jY (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

