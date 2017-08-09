FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 9
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Uttar Pradesh suspends hospital chief after deaths of 60 children
Top News
Uttar Pradesh suspends hospital chief after deaths of 60 children
July CPI inflation seen rising for first time in four months
July CPI inflation seen rising for first time in four months
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 9, 2017 / 5:02 AM / 5 days ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 9

2 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Lawyer Douglas Wingdor asked for more than $60 million at a confidential mediation proceeding in late July, to settle several disputes with Fox News and Twenty-First Century Fox Inc . The company would not accept Wigdor's offer and no resolution was reached. nyti.ms/2vkIKuw

- The Walt Disney Company said on Tuesday it would launch two Netflix-style streaming services that will be powered by BamTech, a technology company that handles direct-to-consumer video for baseball teams and HBO, among others. nyti.ms/2vkgQiA

- The Sinclair Broadcast Group's proposed acquisition of Tribune Media Co has ignited expected opposition from left-leaning advocacy groups that deplore news media consolidation and conservative media outlets that say the merger will limit competition and wipe out independent voices. nyti.ms/2vDft0R

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.