PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 10

Aug 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Tech platforms such as Google, Airbnb Inc and PayPal Holdings Inc are battling with far-right activists, who accuse them of censoring their ideas. Minutes after James Damore's firing was announced, users on Twitter and 4chan began to organize a boycott of Google's services. nyti.ms/2vGZgYG

- Dalian Wanda and Xiao Jianhua are under official pressure from regulators in China to shed debt. Wanda is selling off large portions of its empire of malls, hotels and amusement parks. nyti.ms/2vGQA4z

- Seeso, NBC's streaming comedy subscription service, is shutting down later this year. The service started in January last year as a niche alternative to Hulu, Amazon and Netflix, but struggled to maintain a steady subscriber base. nyti.ms/2vGJWek

- Eric Bolling, the suspended Fox News host, initiated a $50 million defamation lawsuit against the author of a HuffPost report that said Bolling had sent lewd photographs to three female colleagues. nyti.ms/2vGK0L6 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)