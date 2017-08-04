FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - August 4
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 4, 2017 / 4:56 AM / 2 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - August 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Federal prosecutors are investigating Kushner Companies, the real estate firm owned by the family of Jared Kushner over its use of a program that grants visas to wealthy overseas investors. The authorities are also looking into the role of Kushner's sister, Nicole Meyer. nyti.ms/2vnlIpm

- Avon Products Inc said its chief executive, Sherilyn McCoy, would step down at the end of March as the door-to-door seller of beauty products has faced pressure from activist investors to reshape its management and speed up its turnaround. nyti.ms/2vnYUGa

-The Trump administration said it would not delay an Obama-era regulation on smog-forming pollutants from smokestacks and tailpipes, reversing a decision that the EPA administrator, Scott Pruitt made in June, to put off an Oct. 1 deadline for designating which areas of the country met new ozone standards. nyti.ms/2vnQj6g

-Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Kering SA, the owner of brands Gucci and Saint Laurent, said they had resolved their differences. Kering would withdraw a 2015 lawsuit charging that counterfeit goods had been sold from the Chinese e-commerce giant's website. nyti.ms/2vnogDW

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.