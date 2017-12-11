PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Dec 11

Dec 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Matthias Muller, the chief executive of Volkswagen AG , said the German government should consider phasing out the subsidies that encourage Europeans to buy diesel cars, a startling change of position by the company largely responsible for diesel's popularity in Europe. nyti.ms/2jLGlVr

- Britain's best-known publicist, Max Clifford, died on Sunday after collapsing in prison, where he was serving an eight-year sentence for indecently assaulting teenage girls in the 1970s and 1980s. nyti.ms/2Aa1oqR

- U.S. President Donald Trump called for a Washington Post reporter named Dave Weigel to be fired over a misleading tweet about the size of the crowd at a rally for the president on Friday in Pensacola, Florida. nyti.ms/2jNJHHx (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)