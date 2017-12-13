PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Dec 13

Dec 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Walt Disney Co was closing on an all-stock transaction to cleave out most of the assets of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc, which is controlled by the Murdoch family, with an agreement possibly coming as soon as Thursday.

- An enormous explosion rocked a major natural gas hub in Baumgarten, Austria on Tuesday, killing an employee, injuring at least 18 people and raising concerns about tightening supplies across Europe.

- Republican lawmakers, scrambling to reach agreement on a final tax bill that they hope to pass next week, are coalescing around a plan that would slightly raise the proposed corporate tax rate, lower the top rate on the richest Americans and scale back the existing mortgage interest deduction.

- Crowdfunding firm Indiegogo started a new service to vet coin offerings, also known as Initial Coin Offerings, and then help sell them to small and large investors.