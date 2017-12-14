FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 14
December 14, 2017 / 5:59 AM / 2 days ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The United States federal investigators are pursuing at least one criminal investigation into Uber Technologies Inc, according to a court document released on Wednesday. The document, which was submitted by the United States attorney's office in the northern district of California, does not specify what the agency is investigating. (nyti.ms/2Cfv5rW)

- The United States Federal Reserve, buoyed by a steadily strengthening economy, raised interest rates on Wednesday for a fifth time since the financial crisis and predicted that a proposed tax cut moving through Congress would modestly increase economic growth for the next few years without stoking inflation. (nyti.ms/2jU5Dk7)

- Communications Workers of America, a major union, has won significant job protection and increased pay for about 20,000 AT&T Inc's AT&T Mobility employees, as well as a commitment to bring work back from overseas. (nyti.ms/2j1uxNV)

- Facebook Inc, confounding expectations, said on Wednesday that the company had found no evidence of a significant Russian effort to interfere in the British referendum last year on leaving the European Union. (nyti.ms/2ksw2or)

- Alphabet Inc's Google said on Wednesday it is opening a China-based center devoted to artificial intelligence. The move nods to the country's growing strength in A.I., thanks to substantial government funding prompted by Beijing's ambition of having a say in the technologies of the future. (nyti.ms/2j1xi1J)

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
