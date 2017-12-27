PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 27

Dec 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- In the last months of his life, Steve Jobs authorized an Apple research team to develop a noninvasive glucose reader with technology that could potentially be incorporated into a wristwatch. nyti.ms/2l3lPQG

- After employees at online media company Vox Media announced plans to form a union last month, German Lopez, a senior reporter at the company's general news website Vox.com, posted a thread on Twitter that inspired a heated debate more than 1,000 comments in length. nyti.ms/2l3m126