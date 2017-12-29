PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 29

Dec 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- China said on Thursday that it would temporarily exempt foreign companies from paying tax on their earnings, a bid to keep American businesses from taking their profits out of China following Washington's overhaul of the United States tax code. nyti.ms/2lnwyVq

- The Trump administration is poised to roll back offshore drilling safety regulations that were put in place after the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil rig disaster in the Gulf of Mexico that killed 11 people and caused the worst oil spill in American history. nyti.ms/2llfuzk

- A group of Uber Technologies Inc's largest shareholders have agreed to sell a significant stake in the ride-hailing giant at a steep discount to a consortium of investors led by SoftBank Group .nyti.ms/2lr2bNE