PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Dec 5

Dec 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Broadcom Ltd is nominating 11 directors at Qualcomm Inc. Qualcomm had previously rejected Broadcom's roughly $105 billion unsolicited offer. nyti.ms/2jf4tzj

- Netflix Inc will film the sixth and final season of "House of Cards" with Robin Wright in the lead role, the company said. nyti.ms/2BJCM9g

- Alphabet Inc's YouTube said it is hiring more human reviewers to remove videos that violated its guidelines while teaching computers how to spot troublesome videos. The company plans to have 10,000 people dedicated to reviewing videos in 2018. nyti.ms/2jOPzPX

- Portuguese Finance Minister Mario Centeno will be the new president of the Eurogroup, the group that manages crises for the eurozone, a sign that the region's officials may be ready to leave behind an era during which the euro often appeared to be on the brink of collapse. nyti.ms/2Aup5er

- The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) will allow payments to victims of financial crime to go forward as usual, the agency's acting director, Mick Mulvaney, said on Monday, reversing a freeze he put in place last week. Mulvaney also said he had no interest in firing Leandra English, who had attempted to block him from taking control of the agency. nyti.ms/2BBB4G6 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)