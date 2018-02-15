FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2018 / 5:25 AM / 2 days ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- State financial regulators in New York said on Wednesday that they would investigate reports that gay men have been denied insurance policies covering life, disability or long-term care because they were taking medication to protect themselves against H.I.V. nyti.ms/2CmJb9A

- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved a long-awaited blood test to detect concussions in people and more quickly identify those with possible brain injuries. The test is called the Banyan Brain Trauma Indicator. nyti.ms/2ClNMJg

- AT&T Inc is seeking to put the head of the Justice Department's Antitrust Division on its witness list in a trial over the government's decision to block the phone company's $85 billion merger with Time Warner Inc, according to two people with knowledge of the pretrial activity. nyti.ms/2CmmMth

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

