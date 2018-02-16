PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 16

Feb 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A federal securities regulator on Thursday struck down the proposed $20 million acquisition of a Chicago-based trading hub, the Chicago Stock Exchange, by a Chinese-owned company. The Securities and Exchange Commission said it blocked the deal because of a lack of transparency in the details, including an inability to identify who exactly would control the exchange. nyti.ms/2EvImBl

- U.S. Bank, the fifth-largest commercial bank by assets in the United States, was charged by the federal authorities on Thursday with failing to guard against illegal activity and, in at least one instance, even abetting it. nyti.ms/2EuVO8K

- Harry's plans to announce as soon as this week that it has raised $112 million in a new round of financing, money that its leaders said would help the company develop brands beyond men’s grooming. nyti.ms/2CoXCu3