PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 20

Feb 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- On Tuesday, Fox News is set to announce Fox Nation, a stand-alone subscription service available without a cable package. The streaming service, expected to start by the end of the year, would focus primarily on right-leaning commentary, with original shows and cameos by popular personalities like Sean Hannity. nyti.ms/2CygJlo

- U.S. President Donald Trump signaled on Monday that he was willing to join a discussion on gun restrictions amid the national outcry led by teenagers who survived last week's mass shooting at a Florida high school. Trump is open to improvements in federal background checks for prospective gun buyers, the White House press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, said in a statement. nyti.ms/2ECY21C