February 27, 2018 / 6:11 AM / a day ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- United Parcel Service Inc has sued European antitrust regulators for a decision they made five years ago that blocked its takeover of the Dutch delivery company TNT Express, according to a record of court proceedings published on Monday. nyti.ms/2HMhtXI

- California's Department of Motor Vehicles said Monday that it is eliminating a requirement for autonomous vehicles to have a person in the driver's seat to take over in the event of an emergency. The state has given 50 companies a license to test self-driving vehicles. nyti.ms/2sWFx6Z

- Speaking to a meeting of governors, U.S. President Donald Trump addressed ideas like arming teachers and reopening mental institutions but avoided any mention of raising the age requirement for purchasing a rifle. nyti.ms/2Cni5Uk

- The lieutenant governor in Georgia, Casey Cagle, threatened on Monday to kill a proposed lucrative tax cut for Delta Air Lines Inc after the company eliminated a discount fare program for the National Rifle Association over the weekend. nyti.ms/2CLRYCm (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
