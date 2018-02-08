FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 8, 2018 / 6:45 AM / in a day

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 8

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Tronc Inc said on Wednesday it agreed to sell the Los Angeles Times, the San Diego Union-Tribune and smaller publications in the California News Group to Patrick Soon-Shiong, a healthcare mogul and former surgeon, for $500 million. (nyti.ms/2EasLad)

- U.S. Senate leaders struck a far-reaching bipartisan agreement on Wednesday that would add hundreds of billions of dollars to military and domestic programs over the next two years while raising the federal debt limit. (nyti.ms/2C32vZt)

- Uber Technologies Inc saw itself as the little brother to Alphabet Inc but that relationship deteriorated into paranoia as both companies pursued the creation of autonomous vehicles, Travis Kalanick, Uber's former chief executive, said in a federal trial on Wednesday. (nyti.ms/2E8QVSC)

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
