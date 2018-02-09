FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 9, 2018 / 5:30 AM / 2 days ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 9

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Macy's Inc will introduce a collection of modest clothing, including hijabs, next week, making it the latest company to try to capture a piece of the lucrative Muslim clothing market. nyti.ms/2sflmRk

- Pharmaceutical industry lobbyists who opposed the bill by Minnesota lawmakers, to push a proposed tax on opioid sales in November, set up a meeting with their sponsors, including, Jessica Hulsey Nickel, a prominent anti-addiction advocate in Washington. nyti.ms/2sleK3Y

- PepsiCo Inc is introducing Bubly, a new brand of sparkling water that comes in eight flavors, including apple, strawberry and mango, in brightly colored cans with lowercase lettering and greetings on the pull tabs. nyti.ms/2shOYxH

- The Trump administration on Thursday released data showing a large increase in penalties against polluters, as well $20 billion in commitments from companies to correct problems that have caused environmental damage. nyti.ms/2sk1Rao

- U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday formally nominated Charles Rettig, a Beverly Hills, California, lawyer with the firm Hochman, Salkin, Rettig, Toscher & Perez, to succeed John Koskinen, the commissioner whose term ended in November. nyti.ms/2skgxpN

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
