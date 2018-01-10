PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 10

Jan 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Toyota Motor Corp and Mazda Motor Corp are expected to announce on Wednesday that they have chosen a location in northern Alabama, near Huntsville, for the $1.6 billion car plant the Japanese automakers are planning to build together. nyti.ms/2Fn2PVA

- AT&T Inc walked away from a deal to sell the Huawei smartphone, the Mate 10, to customers in the United States just before the partnership was set to be unveiled, two people familiar with the plans said on Tuesday. nyti.ms/2Erhs9b

- President Trump's longtime lawyer, Michael Cohen, filed a defamation lawsuit on Tuesday in federal court against Fusion GPS, the firm behind a salacious and largely unsubstantiated dossier that purported to lay out how Russia had aided the Trump campaign. nyti.ms/2CXgp3D