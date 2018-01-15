PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Jan 15

Jan 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Donald Trump joined two Republican senators in disputing that he made a derogatory comment during a meeting on immigration last week. nyti.ms/2EJ1g3w

- The U.S. government complied with a judge's order to resume accepting renewal requests from immigrants who were brought illegally to the country as children. nyti.ms/2DwAdZH

- Congressional Republicans will be attempting to undo a requirement in the Affordable Care Act for employers to offer coverage to their employees. nyti.ms/2mwx1oF

- African-American churchgoers interviewed on the day before Martin Luther King's birthday, reflected on the state of race in the U.S. and said they were struggling to comprehend what was happening in a country that so recently had an African-American president. nyti.ms/2FCM60R