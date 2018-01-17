PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 17

Jan 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- General Electric Co delivered another disappointing surprise to investors on Tuesday, taking a $6.2 billion charge to pay for lingering problems in its finance unit. nyti.ms/2mKCrgS

- General Motors Co Chief Executive Mary Barra urged the Trump administration on Tuesday not to scrap the North American Free Trade Agreement, and said any changes in the pact should account for the effect on American automakers and workers. nyti.ms/2mNG7yk

- The legal fight against the Federal Communications Commission's recent repeal of so-called net neutrality regulations began on Tuesday, with a flurry of lawsuits filed to block the agency's action. nyti.ms/2mMmOFA