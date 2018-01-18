FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 18, 2018 / 6:01 AM / 2 days ago

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Jan 18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Apple Inc unveiled plans on Wednesday that would bring back the vast majority of the $252 billion in cash that it held abroad and said it would make a sizable investment in the United States. nyti.ms/2mRGLet

- Bonnier Corporation, the publisher of magazines including Field & Stream and Popular Science, laid off 70 staff members on Wednesday at offices in Irvine, Calif.; Winter Park, Fla.; and New York City. nyti.ms/2mQ7lEL

- Endeavor Content has acquired the rights to Michael Wolff's No. 1 best-selling book, "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House", and plans to develop it into a TV show or a feature film. nyti.ms/2mQEHn0 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

