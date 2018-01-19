FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 19, 2018 / 5:53 AM / 2 days ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The percentage of young adult women who filled prescriptions for drugs used to treat attention deficit disorder has increased more than fivefold since 2003, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Thursday. nyti.ms/2mTnskQ

- Lebanon's internal intelligence agency appears to have been caught spying on thousands of people - including journalists and military personnel - in more than 20 countries, according to researchers at the Electronic Frontier Foundation and Lookout, a mobile security company. nyti.ms/2mVjBUx

- Driving a car into the busiest parts of Manhattan could cost $11.52 under a major proposal prepared for Gov. Andrew Cuomo that would make New York the first city in the United States with a pay-to-drive plan. nyti.ms/2mVrl8L

- William Bain Jr., who founded the business consulting firm Bain & Company and was an early mentor to Mitt Romney, died on Tuesday at his home in Naples, Fla. He was 80. nyti.ms/2mUYAJo (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.