January 23, 2018 / 6:14 AM / a day ago

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Jan 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Donald Trump slapped steep tariffs on imports of washing machines and solar energy cells and panels on Monday, the first major step by the administration to erect the kind of trade barriers Trump has frequently said are necessary to protect manufacturers in the United States. nyti.ms/2BjN6nn

- Five former employees of KPMG and a former government accountant have been charged by federal prosecutors in New York with taking part in a plot to help the big accounting firm get a leg up in a regulatory review of its auditing work. nyti.ms/2G671cR

- Ando, David Chang's "restaurant without walls," a meal-delivery enterprise that started two years ago, has closed and is being absorbed by Uber Eats, the restaurant delivery app operated by Uber Technologies Inc. nyti.ms/2n21tIs

- French drug maker Sanofi SA said it had agreed to acquire Bioverativ Inc, a biopharmaceutical company focused on treatments for hemophilia and other rare blood disorders, for $11.6 billion in cash. nyti.ms/2DDbUf0 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
