PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 25

Jan 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Puerto Rico's leaders acknowledged late Wednesday, that they will not be able to pay down any portion of their more than $70 billion debt over the next five years. (nyti.ms/2DBCh1P)

- European antitrust officials hammered Qualcomm Inc with a $1.2 billion fine on Wednesday, saying the American chipmaker had abused its dominant market position to squeeze out competitors. (nyti.ms/2DxbS5k)

- Apple Inc on Wednesday unveiled a new feature that would allow users to automatically download and see parts of their medical records on their iPhones. (nyti.ms/2Bs68aU)

- Toys "R" Us Inc is planning to close as many as 182 of its stores as it struggles to reorganize in bankruptcy. (nyti.ms/2n97m6W)