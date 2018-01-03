FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Jan 3
#Regulatory News
January 3, 2018 / 5:52 AM / a day ago

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Jan 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- MoneyGram International Inc and Ant Financial, the Chinese electronic payments company, said they had canceled their merger after failing to win approval from a Washington panel that reviews foreign purchases of American companies. nyti.ms/2lJnbAb

- Vice Media placed its President Andrew Creighton and its chief digital officer Mike Germano on leave after sexual harassment allegations were reported against them. nyti.ms/2lMhKRp

- Hoda Kotb, the longtime co-host of the fourth hour of the NBC morning franchise "Today," will replace Matt Lauer as co-anchor of the program's opening hours, the network said. nyti.ms/2lK66Go

- As protests in Iran stretched into their sixth day on Tuesday, the Iranian authorities continued to restrict access to social media tools that have become key sources of information to anti government demonstrators. nyti.ms/2lIzWeB (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
