PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 4

Jan 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Electric-car maker Tesla Inc said on Wednesday that production of the new vehicle, the Model 3, in the final quarter of 2017 was far behind what its Chief Executive, Elon Musk, forecast when it went into production six months ago. nyti.ms/2qlibqk

- Computer security experts have discovered two major security flaws in the microprocessors inside nearly all of the world's computers. The two problems, called Meltdown and Spectre, could allow hackers to steal the entire memory contents of computers, including mobile devices, personal computers, servers running in so-called cloud computer networks. nyti.ms/2qltuyD

- Spotify filed a confidential registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission in late December, with the intention of listing its shares on the New York Stock Exchange in the first quarter of this year. nyti.ms/2qjHNUp