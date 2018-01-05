PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Jan 5

Jan 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- At one point on Thursday, Chris Larsen, a Ripple co-founder who is also the largest holder of Ripple tokens, was worth more than $59 billion, according to figures from Forbes. That would have briefly vaulted Larsen ahead of Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg into fifth place on the Forbes list of the world's richest people. nyti.ms/2qpK14F

- The Trump administration said it would allow new offshore oil and gas drilling in nearly all United States coastal waters, giving energy companies access to leases off California for the first time in decades and opening more than a billion acres in the Arctic and along the Eastern Seaboard. nyti.ms/2qpCpiC

- The sale of recreational cannabis became legal in California on New Year's Day. Four days later, the Trump administration acted in effect to undermine that state law by allowing federal prosecutors to be more aggressive in prosecuting marijuana cases. nyti.ms/2qpQUTz (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)