PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 2

Nov 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- President Trump's bipartisan commission on the opioid crisis made dozens of final recommendations on Wednesday to combat a deadly addiction epidemic, ranging from creating more drug courts to vastly expanding access to medications that treat addiction, including in jails. nyti.ms/2in4BLV

- President Trump touched off a sharply partisan debate over some of the most divisive issues in American life on Wednesday as he cited the terrorist attack in New York to advance his agenda on immigration and national security while assailing Democrats for endangering the country. nyti.ms/2inAqEg

- Lawmakers released scores of political ads on Wednesday purchased by Russian agents on Facebook and Twitter that showed the extent of the Kremlin's attempts to polarize the American voting public on issues like race, police abuse and religion. nyti.ms/2inx0Sc

- The Securities and Exchange Commission took a first step on Wednesday to head off the recent trend of celebrities endorsing new virtual currencies, warning that they could be breaking laws. nyti.ms/2inniiF (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)