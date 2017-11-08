PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 8

Nov 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Syria announced during United Nations climate talks on Tuesday that it would sign the Paris agreement on climate change. The move, which comes on the heels of Nicaragua signing the accord last month, will leave the United States as the only country that has rejected the global pact. nyti.ms/2iD4HiN

- On Tuesday, Snap Inc reported revenue for the third quarter that missed Wall Street expectations and also posted a larger-than-expected loss, as well as high costs. In the aftermath, its stock plunged about 20 percent in after-hours trading but recovered slightly. nyti.ms/2iCAcsY

- Jarl Mohn, the chief executive of National Public Radio, said on Tuesday that he would take a leave of absence because of health problems. His decision came at a time when the public radio network is grappling with the aftershocks of a sexual harassment scandal. nyti.ms/2iEy2cG

- Sina Corp, the Chinese internet company, won a proxy fight against American hedge fund Aristeia Capital last week. On Tuesday, it doubled down to avoid further challenges from activist investors. nyti.ms/2iDgmhn

- Activist investor William Ackman suffered a stinging rebuke on Tuesday, failing in his campaign to shake up the board of Automatic Data Processing Inc, the $50 billion payroll-processing firm. nyti.ms/2iDgjlH (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)