PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Nov 9
November 9, 2017 / 7:36 AM / Updated a day ago

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Nov 9

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Russian Finance minister Anton Siluanov announced that Venezuela and Russia have agreed to the restructuring of roughly $3 billion in Kremlin loans. nyti.ms/2zuQe0n

- Senate Republicans, under pressure to pass a sweeping tax rewrite before year's end, are expected to unveil legislation on Thursday that would eliminate the ability of people to deduct state and local taxes but would stop short of fully repealing the estate tax, according to lobbyists and other people familiar with the bill. nyti.ms/2zw70fp

- AT&T Inc's pending $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc could hinge on whether they agree to sell Turner Broadcasting, the group of cable channels that includes CNN. nyti.ms/2zudECU

- Apple Inc has secured one of the most sought-after new projects in television, landing the rights to a new drama centered on a morning TV show and starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, the company announced on Wednesday. nyti.ms/2ztqNvR

- Responding to what one travel expert categorized as "a wake-up call," TripAdvisor Inc has begun placing symbols next to hotels and resorts that have been identified as locations of sexual assault and other major concerns. nyti.ms/2ztYOML (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
