- Germany's largest opposition party, The Social Democrats appeared likely to retain power in an important state election on Sunday that could sway the balance of power in Berlin and stymie efforts to strengthen oversight at Volkswagen , which dominates the region's economy. nyti.ms/2gco2Gr

- Amazon Inc is sweeping the nation's capitol, Washington D.C. with a branding campaign of jobs creation and support for small businesses, promoting the upsides of its major expansion in media, groceries and transportation. nyti.ms/2gekzY0

- "Happy Death Day", the latest microbudget movie from Blumhouse Productions, the Universal Pictures-affiliated studio behind runaway original hits such as "Split" and "Get Out", arrived to a strong $26.5 million in ticket sales in North America. nyti.ms/2geht6z