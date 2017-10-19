FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 19
#Regulatory News
October 19, 2017 / 4:56 AM / 3 days ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Kenneth I. Chenault, one of the longest-serving executives in finance and one of corporate America's few black top leaders, will retire next year as the chairman and chief executive of American Express. nyti.ms/2ytoiMg

- Hearst, the publisher of magazines like Cosmopolitan and Esquire, announced on Wednesday that it had agreed to acquire Rodale, which owns Runner's World and Men's Health nyti.ms/2yt7rt2

- Nielsen, the 94-year-old company that for decades has had an effective monopoly on measuring television ratings in the United States, has announced that it has found a way into the great unknown of Netflix Inc's viewership. nyti.ms/2ys7NQl

- Anthem Inc, one of the nation's major health insurance companies, said on Wednesday that it planned to start its own business to manage prescription drug plans by partnering with CVS Health, the large pharmacy benefit manager and drugstore chain. nyti.ms/2yrFaCW

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
