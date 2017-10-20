FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Oct 20
#Regulatory News
October 20, 2017 / 5:22 AM / in 5 days

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Oct 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Lyft has begun to explore going public in 2018 and is trying to strengthen its position by raising more capital, including $1 billion in new financing led by CapitalG, an investment arm of Google's parent company Alphabet Inc . nyti.ms/2gpvI8E

- Sean Penn and Netflix Inc are fighting over a documentary series "The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story" that will become available early Friday, with a lawyer for Penn saying in a letter to the streaming service that it is "hereby on notice that blood will be on their hands if this film causes bodily harm." nyti.ms/2gn0ChC

- U.S. President Trump has picked Joseph Simons to lead the Federal Trade Commission, the White House said Thursday. nyti.ms/2gp954d

- Senator John McCain and two Democratic senators moved on Thursday to force Facebook Inc, Google and other internet companies to disclose who is purchasing online political advertising, after revelations that Russian-linked operatives bought deceptive ads in the run-up to the 2016 election with no disclosure required. nyti.ms/2gnaZlE

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
