FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - October 5
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 5, 2017 / 4:54 AM / in 13 days

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - October 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- In a public statement, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson emphasized his support of President Donald Trump and his agenda, despite a recent media report that he had criticized the president. nyti.ms/2xUoHEQ

- Alphabet Inc's Google unveiled new smartphones, smart speakers and other gadgets at a product launch in an attempt to demonstrate the company's commitment to artificial intelligence. nyti.ms/2yJ7ZYc

- The European Commission said it would take Ireland to court for not clawing back billions from Apple Inc, and ordered Luxembourg to recover around $293 million from Amazon . nyti.ms/2ypJoeW

- Newsroom employees at the Los Angeles Times are trying to form a union, setting up a potential clash with the newspaper's parent company, Tronc Inc. nyti.ms/2y2btYu

- Three U.S. Army Special Forces troops were killed and two wounded on Wednesday in an ambush in Niger while on a training mission with troops from that nation in northwestern Africa, American military officials said. nyti.ms/2y2eRmr

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.