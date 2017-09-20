PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Sept 20

Sept 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- In his first address to the U.N. General Assembly, U.S. President Donald Trump brought his confrontational style of leadership to the platform. While his tough words were cheered by Israel and Republican lawmakers, leaders of France, the European Union and the United Nations were sharply critical of his tone. nyti.ms/2xl00lZ

- Eleven governors, including five Republicans, urged the U.S. Senate on Tuesday to reject a new push to dismantle the Affordable Care Act. nyti.ms/2xlrhoE

- Senate Republicans agreed on Tuesday to move forward on a budget that would add to the federal deficit in order to pave the way for a $1.5 trillion tax cut over the next 10 years. nyti.ms/2xecOvz

- In contrast to soaring health insurance premiums in many Affordable Care Act marketplaces, the cost of coverage for vast numbers of people who get insurance through their jobs rose relatively little this year, according to a national survey released Tuesday. nyti.ms/2fyyo3O

- Hurricane Maria is expected to produce more than 12 inches of rainfall, which will cause "life-threatening flash floods and mudslides" in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, the National Hurricane Center said. nyti.ms/2wFBeJI